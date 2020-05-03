REGINA -- The Regina Elks building was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning.

According to Regina Fire Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen, crews arrived on scene around 5 a.m. to flames and smoke visibly coming from the building, located in the 4000 block of 1st Ave. N.

Sundeen called the fire “defensive”, and that crews members were not able to enter the building. Instead, a loader was used to pull down the walls of the building, which is said to be a complete loss.

The Regina Elks have been meeting at the location for more than 20 years, and members have shared many milestones together.

“Many Christmases, baby showers, and we have elks members that have been members for 60, 70 years.” Charlotte Henderson-Wilson, Secretary and treasurer for the Regina Elks said.

It's also where the elks did their fundraising, to help children in the community.

“I feel like I lost my home cause this was my second home. I spent half of my life in this building,” member Belinda Long said.

Sundeen said it’s unlikely that anyone was inside the building.

Regina fire says it’s too early to determine a cause at this time, and more details will be provided as they become available.

As for the Regina Elks, the club plans to relocate.

We'll definitely rebuild someplace. We'll rent a building or something. We don't plan on this being the end of the elks,” Henderson-Wilson said. “A lot of hearts are broken today but we'll move on, we'll move on.”