REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government is moving ahead with engineering studies on proposed Lake Diefenbaker Irrigation Expansion.

Regina’s Clifton and Associates will be the lead firm for preliminary engineering design. The work will include geotechnical studies and environmental consulting.

“We are delighted to be a part of this legacy project that will further reinforce Saskatchewan’s position as a leader in global food security while building on the vision made possible by the creation of Lake Diefenbaker a half a century ago,” Wayne Clifton, Clifton Associates Ltd. CEO, said.

The $4 million project will be the most expensive ever undertaken by the Government of Saskatchewan.

The project will double the amount of irrigable land in Saskatchewan, adding 460,000 acres.

The engineering studies are expected to take up to 18 months. The government says consultations with First Nations and other stakeholders will begin in the near future.