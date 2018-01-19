

CTV Regina





The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced Tim Reid as its new president and CEO.

Reid will move into the position on March 5.

“We are very pleased to have Tim join the organization, given his extensive experience in leading and transforming entertainment and recreation facilities,” said Sandra Masters, REAL board chair, in a written statement. “He is a proven leader with the ability to bring people together to carry out his vision of delivering excellent event experiences. We look forward to welcoming him to Regina and to the organization.”

Before taking the position in Regina, Reid worked as president and CEO of Northlands, the largest entertainment and events supplier in Edmonton. REAL said the similarities between REAL and Northlands made Reid a good fit for the position.

Mark Allan, current president and CEO of REAL, announced his retirement in July 2017.