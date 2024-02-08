Regina fire crews report single injury following house blaze

One person suffered injuries following a fully involved house fire Thursday afternoon in Regina.

Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) and EMS attended the scene at the 900 block of Rae Street at around 2:30 p.m.

One person was injured in the incident and treated at the scene by RFPS paramedics. They were later transported to hospital by EMS.

Crews continued salvage and overhaul operations after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the blaze will be under investigation.