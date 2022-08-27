Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescued

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.

The fire occurred in the basement of a residence on the 1500 Block of Montague St around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Fire and smoke were seen by firefighters by the time of they arrived at the house.

The blaze was quickly brought under control according to a Tweet by the RFPS.

Significant damage was reported at the home after the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. However, RFPS reported a single dog was rescued during the operation.

The incident is currently under investigation.