Regina fire responds to several structure fires over the weekend

The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to multiple small fires in central Regina over the weekend.

The first blaze was reported on Saturday, Sept. 17 at around 12:12 p.m. Firefighters responded to the incident on the 1800 block of Atkinson Street.

Smoke was seen when firefighters arrived but the fire was under control quickly according to RFPS. No injuries were reported.

The second incident was reported early Sunday morning at 4:46 a.m. RFPS reported that its firefighters responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Retallack Street.

The fire was contained to one room in the home and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The third incident occurred on the 1200 block of Robinson Street. Firefighters discovered smoke on arrival and had the fire under control within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported.

RFPS maintained that the initial cause of the three fires will be under investigation from fire inspectors going forward.

