    • Regina Floral Conservatory's Christmas display to wrap up

    The Regina Floral Conservatory’s Christmas display will wrap up on Friday, so there’s just two more days to enjoy the festive flowers.

    The Christmas display has been open since the beginning of December, with lots of bright red poinsettia plants.

    The greenhouse is located just northeast of the intersection of 4th Avenue and St. John Street.

    The Regina Floral Conservatory is open every day from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. There is no charge to enjoy the flower but donations are gladly accepted.

    This weekend, a team of 60 volunteers will transform the display into something to take your mind off a cold Prairie.

    “The new display is called Tranquility in the Tropics. We’re really trying to capture that tropical feel. We’ve already done so quite well, but we really want to give people a place to go where they can get a taste of the topics while in Saskatchewan,” said Christian Potts-Schwinghamer, president of Regina Garden Associates.

    The Regina Floral Conservatory hosts six different displays each year. The greenhouse can also be rented out for private functions, such as small weddings, baby showers, and photo shoots.

