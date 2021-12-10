Regina girl creates Christmas cards to support Sask. children's hospital

While many children are thinking about what they may be getting for Christmas this year, a Regina girl is using the holiday season to give to a cause close to her heart.

Ten-year-old Everley Back knew she wanted to do something special this year after hearing about a child in Ontario fundraising for a charity.

With the help of her mom, Everley decided to create two pictures that would be made into Christmas cards for sale, with the profits going to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital.

“I did this project because I really like to draw, and I like giving back. I made these cards with a lot of love and I think it's really kind to give the kids who really need it the money,” she said.

Her mother Jayda posted the images on her social media account and was shocked by how many people were interested in buying the creations.

“It was unbelievable the messages that just kept coming and coming saying ‘yes, I'll take some, I'll buy some’ and it was way more than I ever expected,” Jayda said Friday.

They printed over 375 cards and sold-out Friday morning, meaning they’ll be donating $1,300 to the hospital.

“Jim Pattison Children's Hospital has done a lot for my little brother, and there's so many kids who really are struggling there and who really need it. So, I thought it was a good idea to give the money to them,” Everley said.

While the Children’s Hospital has a special meaning to the Back family, they’re hoping to highlight a different charity next year.

“I'm so proud of Everley for reaching her goal and exceeding her goal. I'm excited for the coming years because I know that she'll be able to grow this project and be able to give back more to her community,” her mom said.