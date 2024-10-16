Regina group relaunches food security program on World Food Day as more residents struggle to afford groceries

Wednesday is World Food Day and one Regina group recognized the day by highlighting some of the work being done in the city to fight food insecurity.

The day marks the relaunch of REACH's Good Food Box program.

"Food security issues are on the rise across the city. We're in a bit of a different position that we're kind of that bridge between an emergency food source and a traditional grocery store, REACH’s executive director Matt Leisle said. “So by having REACH here and having a Good Food Box program in the city, it can make people less reliant on those emergency sources and help people have those affordable options to eat healthy everyday."

The organization runs with the help of many volunteers who help pack the boxes of food before going to the various pickup locations throughout the city. January will mark 20 years of volunteering with REACH for John Szala.

"It makes us feel great,” he said. “We know where the food is going and we hear the feedback from the people. Our volunteers are great. Our staff is amazing. We've gone through a lot of changes from Winnipeg Street to here. And it's night and day. We have a fantastic facility here. We have good people coming in, just can't beat this place."

The REACH team packs an average of 700 food boxes a month thanks to the hands of volunteers.

"We have, different types of, boxes that we prepare and they contain some vegetables, some fruit, some take a little bit of each...organizations like this, help people see where their food is coming from. REACH shows how we can work with people, work with people's needs and wants and helps keep on going." Szala said.

REACH has been in operation for 34 years and this relaunch of their Good Food Box program is intended to help address the 22 per cent rise of Regina residents struggling to access food, according to REACH. Currently, there are 18 food pickup locations throughout the city, with an additional two coming soon.

Leisle also noted that food box sales are up 70 per cent compared to this time last year.

Anyone looking to support the program can make donations directly through the REACH website or stopping by their office.