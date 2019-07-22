

Marc Smith, CTV Regina





Regina has the second highest crime rate in Canada, according to police-reported crime statistics released on Monday by the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics.

The City trailed only Lethbridge in the Total Crime Severity Index at 126.6, which was an increase of 10 per cent from 2017 to 2018.

The crime rate and the severity of the crimes are used to calculate the Total Crime Severity Index.

The Total Crime Rate in Regina jumped from 8,681 incidents per 100,000 in 2017 to 9,521 in 2018, which was an increase of eight per cent year-over-year.

The largest increase was in the robbery (26 per cent), breaking and entering (23 per cent) and motor vehicle theft (51 per cent) rates.

Regina also led the country in breaking and entering rate with 876 incidents. It also had the highest rate of motor vehicle theft with 667 incidents.

Chief Evan Bray with the Regina Police Service said crime is rising due to an increase in drug use.

“You can restrict the flow of drugs into the community, hold those accountable that are bringing them in and trafficking them in our city, but you still have people that are addicted and that’s a health issue,” said Bray. “As long as they’re addicted, they’re going to try to find ways to find the drug, so we’ve got to come at it from both angles.”

Homicide rates dropped across the country, including in Regina where there were five homicides in 2018 compared to nine in 2017.

While crime is rising year-over-year, the crime rate in Regina has seen a 23 per cent drop over the past ten years.

The full report can be viewed on Statistics Canada’s website