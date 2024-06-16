Regina Islamic Association celebrates Eid at Mosaic Stadium

Thousands gathered on the field of Mosaic Stadium in Regina, to celebrate the Islamic holiday, Eid al-Adha.

This day is one of two major Islamic holidays, which coincides with Hajj, an annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Eid prayers are traditionally performed in the morning, after which, a ritual sacrifice may be performed in reference to the story of Abraham.

“We are gathered here just like all across the world in various cities, people are gathered. It’s a time of harmony, connecting with people, community and celebrating it together,” treasurer of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan Amir Khalil told CTV News.

Eid al-Adha is recognized across the globe as taking place on the 10th to 13th days of the Islamic month of Dhul Al-Hajjah.

Communities all over the world take the opportunity to gather and celebrate with prayer, food and friendship.