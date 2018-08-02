

CTV Regina





The Leader-Post building in Regina has a new owner. According to Colliers International, the building on Park Street has been sold to Saskatchewan based syndicated investors.

The building will serve as a multi-use space that will be leased out.

Staff from the Regina Leader-Post will still occupy part of the building, but the space will be leased.

The building contains office space, a warehouse, cafeteria and basement.

It was originally built in 1964, and an addition was added in 1985.

In 2015 Postmedia, who owns the Leader-Post made the decision to close the printing facilities. The paper is now printed in Saskatoon.