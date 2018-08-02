Regina Leader-Post building sold to new owners
The Leader Post building in Regina, Sask. has been sold. (KARYN MULCAHY/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 10:57AM CST
The Leader-Post building in Regina has a new owner. According to Colliers International, the building on Park Street has been sold to Saskatchewan based syndicated investors.
The building will serve as a multi-use space that will be leased out.
Staff from the Regina Leader-Post will still occupy part of the building, but the space will be leased.
The building contains office space, a warehouse, cafeteria and basement.
It was originally built in 1964, and an addition was added in 1985.
In 2015 Postmedia, who owns the Leader-Post made the decision to close the printing facilities. The paper is now printed in Saskatoon.