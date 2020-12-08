Advertisement
Regina man, 48, charged with accessing, possessing child pornography
Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:52PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, December 8, 2020 4:53PM CST
In March, police executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Roslyn Road and seized a number of electronic devices. (File Photo)
REGINA -- A Regina man is facing child pornography charges stemming from an investigation that began on Nov. 17.
The investigation focuses on an alleged sharing of child pornography through “file sharing networks”.
On Dec. 3 police searching a home in Regina, where child pornography was located on a cell phone and computer.
Britton J. Main, 48, of Regina is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography. He was released on conditions and will appear in court on Jan. 19