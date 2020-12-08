REGINA -- A Regina man is facing child pornography charges stemming from an investigation that began on Nov. 17.

The investigation focuses on an alleged sharing of child pornography through “file sharing networks”.

On Dec. 3 police searching a home in Regina, where child pornography was located on a cell phone and computer.

Britton J. Main, 48, of Regina is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography. He was released on conditions and will appear in court on Jan. 19