Regina man charged after exposing himself to 2 women
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 12:28PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 2:14PM CST
REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges after exposing himself to two women on Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:05 p.m. police were called to the 5500 block of Third Ave.
It was reported a man was seen masturbating near a fence, and exposed himself to two nearby women.
Christopher Jacob Boerma is charged with an indecent act and failing to comply with a probation order.
He appeared in court this morning