REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges after exposing himself to two women on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:05 p.m. police were called to the 5500 block of Third Ave.

It was reported a man was seen masturbating near a fence, and exposed himself to two nearby women.

Christopher Jacob Boerma is charged with an indecent act and failing to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in court this morning