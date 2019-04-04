

A 46-year-old Regina man has been charged with two child pornography offences following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

The unit received a complaint about a man accessing child pornography on public Wi-Fi at a city facility in February.

David William Stout, 46, has been charged with possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police say Stout was seen using his laptop and public Wi-Fi at a city facility on April 3, when he was arrested by members of the ICE Unit. His laptop, phone and storage devices were seized.

He appeared in court the next morning and was released under a number of conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 17.