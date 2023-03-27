Regina man charged in overnight robbery

A Regina man has been charged following an alleged assault and robbery at a business in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers were called to a robbery in progress complaint at a business in the 1700 block of McIntyre Street around 12:33 a.m., a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

According to RPS, a man and woman entered the business, assaulted staff members, and tried to leave with items.

Officers found the two suspects shortly afterword. They were arrested without incident.

An 18-year-old Regina man was charged with robbery.

He made his first appearance on the charge on Monday morning.