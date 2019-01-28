

A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting on Oct. 31.

Police were called for a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Dorothy Street on that date. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigations by both patrol and street gang units led to the arrest of 30-year-old Keith Begin of Regina, originally from Sudbury, Ont., on Friday.

Begin faces charges of attempted murder using a firearm, breach of an undertaking and possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to prohibition.

Begin made his first appearance in provincial court on Monday.