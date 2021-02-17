Advertisement
Regina man charged with child pornography offences after ICE investigation
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 3:20PM CST

REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged with two child pornography offences after an Internet Child Exploitation investigation.
Diamond-Lee Key, 26, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with making available and possessing child pornography after an ICE investigation into accessing child pornography through a social media site.
Key was released from custody with numerous conditions and will appear in Regina Provincial Court in June.