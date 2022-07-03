Regina man facing attempted murder charges

A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Park St. for a report of an injured man in the street, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police found the 55-year-old man had serious injuries who was taken to hospital by EMS.

Caje Laliberte, 32, is charged with attempted murder and will make his appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.