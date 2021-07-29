REGINA -- A Regina man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit led to his arrest on Wednesday.

According to a release, 32-year-old Kevin Nordgulen was arrested and charged with three child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed at a home.

Nordgulen is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, along with making it available.

Police said he was released on numerous conditions Wednesday evening.