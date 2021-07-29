Advertisement
Regina man facing child pornography charges
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 11:00AM CST
REGINA -- A Regina man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit led to his arrest on Wednesday.
According to a release, 32-year-old Kevin Nordgulen was arrested and charged with three child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed at a home.
Nordgulen is charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, along with making it available.
Police said he was released on numerous conditions Wednesday evening.