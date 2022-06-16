Regina man facing multiple child pornography charges: police

A Regina man is facing multiple charges associated with child pornography, following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Members of the ICE Unit searched a Regina residence on May 3, which police identified as the location where the alleged offences took place, according to a news release. Electronic devices were seized for further analysis.

Police said the investigation stemmed from the alleged possession and distribution of child pornography through two online social media applications.

Following an investigation, Zackary Bellegarde, 35, was arrested on June 10 and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Bellegarde was released from Regina Provincial Court on numerous conditions. His next appearance is scheduled for July 28 at 9:30 a.m.