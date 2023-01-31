Regina man facing weapons and drug charges after stolen vehicle incident: police

Regina Police Service headquarters. (File image) Regina Police Service headquarters. (File image)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor

More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener