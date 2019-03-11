

CTV Regina





The Season 6 contestants for CTV’s “MasterChef Canada” have been announced and the list includes Regina’s Josh Miller.

The show pits the top home cooks in the country against each other for the title of “MasterChef Canada” and a $100,000 cash prize.

Miller, a youth care home manager from the Queen City, is the only contestant from Saskatchewan of the 18 home cooks selected.

Season 6 of “MasterChef Canada” premieres on CTV on April 8.