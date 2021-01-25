Advertisement
Regina man ticketed for private gathering of 7 people
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 4:24PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A Regina man has been issued a ticket for breaching the province’s public health order.
The 61-year-old resident had seven people at his home in the 1700 block of Quebec St., some from different homes, on Sunday.
The man was issued at $2,800 ticket for failing to comply with the health order.