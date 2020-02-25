REGINA -- Police are looking for a man who they believe left a woman with a "severe injury" after a stabbing.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 1400 block of Rae Street around 4:10 a.m. on Feb. 21. According to police, they found two women, aged 21 and 42, in the area. The 42-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a stab wound. Police say they believe the 42-year-old woman tried to intervene in a fight between the younger woman and a 20-year-old man when she was stabbed. The man fled the scene.

Warren Crane, 20, is described by police as 6'0" tall, around 160 pounds with a medium build. He has a light complexion with medium length brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his face, including "Gang Life" on his left eyebrow, "NSK" on his right temple and tear drops on his right eye and left lower lip. He also has "Sex Money Murder on his left forearm and "Loyalty" on his right forearm, and multiple other tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.