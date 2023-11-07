Regina mayor seeking council's approval for Dubai trip

Mayor Sandra Masters is seeking the approval of Regina city council to travel to Dubai in early December for the United Nations Climate Conference known as COP28.

According to a request for out-of-country travel set to be presented to councillors on Wednesday, Masters would be joining a delegation led by the Saskatchewan government through the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

“The City of Regina’s participation will be geared toward positioning the Greater Regina Area (GRA) as a natural and preferred home for climate-friendly production of food, fuel and fertilizer and the corresponding investment opportunities,” the submission said.

Masters has been invited to participate in the provincial delegation but must receive council’s approval to do so even though “all costs” for the trip will be covered by the provincial government through a partnership with Economic Development Regina.

The Saskatchewan delegation will be in the United Arab Emirates from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8 along with thousands of other participants from around the world.

Masters travelled to Poland in September alongside Councillor John Findura during a similar provincial trade mission. It also included a stop in the United Kingdom before moving on to Warsaw.

The province disclosed the cost of the European trade trip as $17,822.