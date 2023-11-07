REGINA
Regina

    • Regina mayor seeking council's approval for Dubai trip

    Regina Mayor Sandra Masters speaks to reporters at RPS Headquarters West on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Mayor Sandra Masters speaks to reporters at RPS Headquarters West on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    Mayor Sandra Masters is seeking the approval of Regina city council to travel to Dubai in early December for the United Nations Climate Conference known as COP28.

    According to a request for out-of-country travel set to be presented to councillors on Wednesday, Masters would be joining a delegation led by the Saskatchewan government through the Ministry of Trade and Export Development.

    “The City of Regina’s participation will be geared toward positioning the Greater Regina Area (GRA) as a natural and preferred home for climate-friendly production of food, fuel and fertilizer and the corresponding investment opportunities,” the submission said.

    Masters has been invited to participate in the provincial delegation but must receive council’s approval to do so even though “all costs” for the trip will be covered by the provincial government through a partnership with Economic Development Regina.

    The Saskatchewan delegation will be in the United Arab Emirates from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8 along with thousands of other participants from around the world.

    Masters travelled to Poland in September alongside Councillor John Findura during a similar provincial trade mission. It also included a stop in the United Kingdom before moving on to Warsaw.

    The province disclosed the cost of the European trade trip as $17,822.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 'Safe and sound': First group of Canadian evacuees leave Gaza

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News