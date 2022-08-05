Regina organization seeking community feedback on proposed supervised consumption site

The Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre is asking the Regina Heritage community to provide feedback on the proposed development of a long-term supervised consumption site.

The site will help prevent overdoses in the Heritage neighbourhood, the organization said. The centre is inviting the community to fill out a short survey to give their input.

The centre is applying for federal exemption for their building at 1635 11th Ave. to host the site.

An exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act is necessary to be able to operate the site since it is prohibited to possess controlled substances to operate a supervised consumption site for medical purposes in Canada, according to the Government of Canada.

Following successful completion of an application, Health Canada would grant an exemption to the site. However, that does not always mean the site will be available to the public yet.

More details to come….