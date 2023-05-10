Regina Pats draft grandson of NHL Hall of Famer

The Regina Pats made a pair of selections in Wednesday’s 2023 U.S. Priority Draft, including the grandson of NHL Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier.

Parker Trottier, 15, was the team’s first selection in the draft. The 2008-born forward from Edina, MN, tallied 88 points (43 goals, 45 assists) in 56 games for Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA program last season. He finished the season second on his team in goals and fourth in points.

Trottier’s grandfather, Bryan, appeared in 1279 NHL regular season games for the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 524 goals and 901 assists. Bryan Trottier is from Val Marie, Sask. and was played for the Moose Jaw Canucks, Swift Current Broncos and Lethbridge Broncos in junior.

“Parker is an elite hockey player with incredible hockey sense and skill.” Said Regina Pats scout Tommy Tartaglione, adding the younger Trottier has the potential to be a top point producer at the next level.

Shattuck St. Mary’s has produced a number of outstanding NHL players including Sydney Crosby, Zach Parise, Jonathan Toews, and Jack Johnson.

The Pats also selected Blake Kiley-Ram in the second round of the U.S. Priority Draft. The Scottsdale, AZ product played for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14A AAA program last season.

The Pats will now prepare for the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m.