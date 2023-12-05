REGINA
Regina

    • Regina Pats' Huet hoping to make Switzerland’s World Juniors roster

    Regina Pats goaltender Ewan Huet will be heading to Germany to try out for Switzerland’s 2024 World Juniors roster.

    Huet was one of four players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) named to Switzerland’s preliminary roster.

    Huet, 18, is in his first season with the Pats and has posted a 6-9-0-1 record so far this season with a 3.60 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.

    The 2024 World Juniors will take place in Sweden from Dec. 26 until Jan. 5

    Team Canada will be looking to make it three straight gold medals, they'll be holding their selection camp in Oakville Ontario from Dec.10-13. 

