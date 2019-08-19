The Regina Pats will play an outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium in October.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 27, the day after the NHL Heritage Classic on Oct. 26.

The Prairie Classic will feature a matchup between the Pats and the Calgary Hitmen. The night before, the Calgary Flames will face off against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Hitmen hosted the Pats at McMahon Stadium on Feb. 21, 2011. This will be the first outdoor WHL game played in Regina.

The Pats were supposed to play the Moose Jaw Warriors at Mosaic Stadium as part of their 100th anniversary celebrations in February of 2018, but the game was eventually moved back indoors to the Brandt Centre due to poor ticket sales and weather factors.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 29. All seats will cost $18.50.