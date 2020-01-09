REGINA -- The Regina Pats have traded Max Paddock to the Prince Albert Raiders for forward Jakob Brook and draft picks.

The Pats will receive a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional third-round pick in 2022.

Paddock was drafted by the Pats in 2015. In 114 career games in Regina, he has a 44-49-5-5 record with a 0.901 save percentage and four shutouts. He has a 3.31 goals against average and 0.905 save percentage this season with the Pats.

Brook, 17, was drafted in the second round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. He has nine goals and 21 points in 99 career games. He also played in 23 playoff games last year, winning a WHL Championship with the Raiders.

“We wish Max all the best in Prince Albert,” VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock said in a news release. “He has been our MVP so far this season and has been a great Pat over the last three years.”

The Pats have a 14-21-1-3 record in 39 games this season.