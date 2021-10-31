Regina Pats win 2nd straight game against Broncos

REGINA -

The Regina Pats beat the Swift Current Broncos for their second straight win on Saturday night in front of an announced attendance of 3,641.

Rookie Connor Bedard led the way offensively with two goals and an assist, while Cole Dubinsky ran his point streak to ten games.

Special teams played a huge role in this contest. Seven of the ten goals scored came on the man advantage including captain Logan Nijhoff’s game-winning goal with just 27 seconds remaining in the second period.

Isaac Poulter made 32 of 39 saves in goal for the Broncos.

Matthew Kieper stopped 24 of 27 attempts in goal for the Pats.

The Pats are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Brandt Centre. Opening face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.