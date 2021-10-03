REGINA -- It might be safe to assume that the majority of the 4,292 fans who filed into the Brandt Centre on Saturday afternoon came to see 16-year-old phenom Connor Bedard, but it was Cole Carrier and Sloan Stanick who stole the show.

Stanick opened the scoring for the Pats, on the power play, jumping on a juicy rebound off of the pad of Carter Serhyenko and hammering the puck into the wide open net. The Raiders would draw even on a goal by Ozzy Wiesblat midway through the opening frame. Not to be outdone, Carrier, took the puck off the draw at centre ice, taking the defender wide and ripping a backhand high over the shoulder for a 2-0 Regina lead.

The Pats saw their depth step up today in their home opener, as Cole Carrier & Sloan Stanick combined for 6 points in a 5-2 win over PA. And yes, Connor Bedard also scored.



With the score tied at two, Stanick got the lead back for the Pats. Columbus Blue Jackets 3rd round prospect Stanislav Svozil drew two defenders toward him, flipped the puck to Carrier, who found Stanick all alone with an empty cage in front of him.

Fans who did come to see Bedard, didn’t go home disappointed. With 13:30 remaining in the game, the budding superstar picked up the puck in the high slot, pulled it through his legs, sliding it off the toe of his skate a touch out of reach, before diving and swatting it on the backhand past Serhyenko for his 3rd of the season. Bedard finished the afternoon with a goal and a pair of assists.

Matthew Kieper made 19 saves on 21 shots for his first win of the season.

Serhyenko stopped 29 of 34 pucks directed his way for the Raiders.

The Regina Pats are back in action on Wednesday night when they head to Winnipeg to take on the Ice. They’ll return home to take on Brandon on Oct. 4 at 4p.m.