Regina physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

A 38-year-old Regina physiotherapist has been charged with sexual assault.

According to a Regina police news release, a woman who was a patient of the accused told police she had been sexually assaulted.

As a result, 38-year-old Dipan Nareshbhai Chauhan was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police said he was released on conditions and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Regina on March 13.

Regina police said there may be other victims. They are encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.