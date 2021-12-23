Regina police advise against driving on Ring Road following more than 10 collisions

A tow truck removes a vehicle from the ditch on Ring Road near Broad Street. Slippery roads had city police dealing with multiple incidents this morning. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) A tow truck removes a vehicle from the ditch on Ring Road near Broad Street. Slippery roads had city police dealing with multiple incidents this morning. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories