Regina police advise against driving on Ring Road following more than 10 collisions
A tow truck removes a vehicle from the ditch on Ring Road near Broad Street. Slippery roads had city police dealing with multiple incidents this morning. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
The Regina Police Service is asking drivers to avoid travel on Ring Road as officers work to respond to more than 10 collisions on Thursday.
“Ring Road is extremely icy and, as such, driving conditions are very dangerous,” RPS said in an email.
Those who must use Ring Road are asked to use extreme caution, and be mindful of first responders on scene working to assist other drivers.
Freezing rain and snow are expected to pick back up on Thursday evening.