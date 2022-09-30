Regina police ask for public's help following shooting

Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to the 1400 block of Rae Street following a reported shooting at around 1:26 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Police arrived in the area and discovered a 29-year-old woman had been shot according to a news release.

The woman was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening. RPS noted that she is currently in stable condition.

Police are asking residents in the area with video surveillance on their properties to check for overnight activity.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).