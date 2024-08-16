REGINA
Regina

    • Regina police asking public to avoid Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue after apparent collision

    Regina police are investigating a "motor vehicle incident" on Friday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Regina police are investigating a "motor vehicle incident" on Friday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
    Regina police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue on Friday.

    Few details were provided, but in a news release police said an investigation into a “motor vehicle incident” is underway.

    No timeline was given on how long the ongoing investigation may last.

    A CTV News reporter at the scene said a mobility scooter appeared to be involved in the collision. The scooter looked to be damaged and two brown slippers were seen on the road.

    Regina police have not confirmed if the scooter was involved in the incident. 

    As of 12:40 p.m., there are four police vehicles on site and all streets within a block of the incident are closed. 

    -With files from Gareth Dillistone 

