Man seriously injured after collision involving scooter: Regina police

    Regina police say a man was seriously injured after a motor vehicle collision involving a scooter on Friday morning.

    Officers were called to the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

    Police and EMS arrived on the scene and assisted the victim who was then transported to hospital, a news release from Regina police said.

    Police said emergency crews have cleared the scene and all traffic advisories in the area have been lifted.

    Police did not say if any charges were laid or not, adding the collision remains under investigation. 

    A CTV News reporter on the scene Friday saw a damaged mobility scooter and a pair of brown slippers on the roadway.

    At least four police cruisers were on the scene with all roads within a block of the incident closed.

    -- With files from Gareth Dillistone.

