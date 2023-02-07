Regina police charge 27-year-old man in alleged bank robbery

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a financial institution was robbed Monday afternoon on the 1900 block of Hamilton Street, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. after the suspect entered the building, demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount before officers arrived, RPS said.

However, RPS said they located the suspect shortly after on the 1800 block of Hamilton Street where he was arrested without further incident.

The accused was charged with robbery, failing to comply with a probation order and failing to comply with a release order.

The man will appear in court on Tuesday.