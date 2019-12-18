REGINA -- Regina Police Chief Evan Bray says the man taken down by officers in a video posted online was allegedly high on meth and fleeing an armed home invasion.

A surveillance video sent to CTV News and posted to YouTube is dated stamped for Dec. 13 at 1:48 a.m., shows Regina Police attempting to apprehend a suspect on the 800 block of Montague Street.

The suspect is tackled to the ground by three RPS officers and seconds later, another officer approaches and appears to deliver three blows. The suspect is not visible in the video and it’s not known if the suspect was resisting arrest.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Bray said officers were dispatched in the early morning hours of Dec. 13, to a report of an armed home invasion. The suspects fled in a vehicle. When officers stopped the vehicle, four people were arrested and one man fled – allegedly high on meth. It was that man’s arrest caught on camera.

“I can’t speak to what those officers were thinking or going through during that arrest,” Bray said. “But, I do know that they would have been concerned about the possibility of possession of a weapon, given the fact that one was seen in the commission of the offense and yet, one was not located on the persons that they arrested originally – the four from the car – or in the car.”

The suspect was later taken by paramedics to hospital.

“I can speak from personal experience that people who have some intoxicants in their body, particularly drug intoxicants, can be challenging to arrest,” Bray said. “We’ve had cases where two or three, four officers have not even been able to control a person because of how amped up they are.”

The Public Complaints Commission is investigating the incident.