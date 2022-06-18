Regina police investigating after woman found dead
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after discovering a body on the 1300 block of Oxford Bay.
According to a news release, just before 2 p.m. on Friday. RPS patrol officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Oxford Bay and located the body of a woman who was confirmed dead on the scene.
According to a news release, officers secured the scene and requested a coroner as well as additional police resources.
The death investigation is in conjunction with the Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.
Due to early state of the investigation, no other details were available, according to RPS.
