Regina Police Service says all four kids have been located and safely returned home.

Regina police are searching for four missing kids.

Three 12-year-olds and an 11-year-old have been missing from their home in the 300 block of Angus Street in Regina since 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Regina Police Service. Police believe the kids are still together.

Police describe Uniqua Pelletier, 12, as an Indigenous girl, 5’2” tall, with a fair complexion, shoulder-length straight blonde hair with blue streaks, and a slim build. She was last seen wearing grey pants and a black sweater.

Police describe Austin Whitestone, 12, as an Indigenous boy, with a fair complexion, short black hair, thin build, wearing a blue jumpsuit.

Police describe Brianna Allaby, 12, as an Indigenous girl, with a fair complexion, thin build, and dark blue shoulder-length hair, and unknown clothing description.

Police describe Gabrielle Bowman-Cyr, 11, as a black girl, 5’3” tall, with dark brown short curly hair.

Officers don’t believe the kids are facing any harm, but they are vulnerable because of their age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.