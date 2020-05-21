REGINA -- Police say they are looking for a group of men who allegedly stole a vehicle at gun point and shot at another vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Argyle Street around 6 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery. According to police, a man in a vehicle was approached by two men. One man was carrying a gun and the pair pulled him from his vehicle and stole it.

The vehicle was found in the 1300 block of Montague Street.

Around 7:20 a.m., police say they were called to another gun call in the 1400 block of Montague Street. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday and police say a vehicle in the area had been shot at.

There were three suspects in that incident. Police say two of those suspects matched the descriptions of the men who stole the vehicle on Argyle Street.

The first suspect is described as a man in a white hoodie, dark shoes and a “straight peak hat.” He was carrying a backpack and riding a white bike.

The second suspect is a man in a grey hoodie and dark jeans. Police say the victim said that man was carrying a gun.

The third suspect was wearing dark jeans and a grey hoodie and also had a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.