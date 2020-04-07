Regina police members show off moves for TikTok stair challenge
Regina Police officers show off their moves for a TikTok challenge. (Twitter: @ReginaPolice)
REGINA -- Regina police constables took to social media to show off their moves as part of a TikTok challenge.
Known as the #StairChallenge, the social media craze shows participants shuffling up a set of stairs to Maggie Lindemann’s Pretty Girl (Paul Gannon Remix).
Follow up Tweets from the Regina Police Service show the trio of constables showing off their moves at multiple locations around the station.