Regina police officer catches 11 drivers using mobile devices in 3 shifts

A Regina police officer said he caught 11 drivers on mobile devices in three shifts.

Cst. Mike Seel took to Twitter where he said that he was hoping there would be less distracted drivers on the road than there was three years prior, which was the last time he was a traffic officer.

Coming back to traffic after 3 years in patrol, I was hoping that I wouldn't be catching as many people on their cell phones. The 11 people in my first 3 shifts that have been issued $580 tickets would prove otherwise. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/UgddfTyECW — Cst. Mike (Hawkeye) Seel (@RpsTrafficTeamB) January 26, 2023

Cst. Seel said all 11 drivers were handed $580 fines.

From 2017 to 2021, an average of 780 people were hurt each year in collisions caused by a distracted driver or by someone not paying attention to the road.

If someone is caught driving with a cell phone or caught driving without attention, they will be handed a $580 ticket and four demerits.

If it happens a second time, they will be handed a $1,400 ticket and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. A third offence will result in a $2,100 ticket and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.