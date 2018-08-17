

CTV Regina





Three members of the Regina Police Service will be travelling to New Brunswick this weekend for the regimental funeral of the officers killed in last week’s shooting.

Constables Robb Costello, 45, and Sara Burns, 43, were shot responding to a call at an apartment complex in the north end of Fredericton. Two others — Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, and Donnie Robichaud, 42 — were also killed in the shooting.

Regina police say the three officers attending the funeral are from New Brunswick, and one is from the Fredericton area.

The funeral will be held Saturday at the Aitken University Centre at the University of New Brunswick campus.

With files from CTVNews.ca