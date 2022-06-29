Regina police outline 3 options for decriminalizing drugs
Regina police outline 3 options for decriminalizing drugs
The road to decriminalizing drugs in Regina is being paved.
On Tuesday, the Board of Police Commissioners met to discuss the possibility of decriminalizing personal illicit drug possession in the city of Regina.
In August 2021, a motion was passed asking the Regina Police Service (RPS) to look into what the impacts of decriminalizing drug possession would have in Regina, and if it would be feasible to facilitate.
In response, the RPS worked alongside the Saskatoon Police Service and Barbara Fornssler, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan, to see what options could be available for Regina.
Fornssler presented a report outlining three potential options on Tuesday:
- Status quo: choose not to explore decriminalization and see if changes in overdose deaths, incarceration rates, etc., change
- De facto decriminalization: law enforcement officers would refrain from imposing criminal charges to those possessing personal amounts of a substance.
- De jure decriminalization: simple drug possession is decriminalized.
Fornssler’s research suggests that if people are not threatened by criminal charges, they are more likely to seek help, especially when it comes to substance abuse.
Decriminalizing possession of personal amounts of drugs is not turning a blind eye to illicit drugs, the meeting notes stated, but ensuring those people who possess them are not threatened by being arrested.
More details to come...
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Border restrictions to enter Canada extended until at least Sept. 30
The federal government announced Wednesday all existing border restrictions to enter Canada will remain in place until at least Sept. 30.
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Fallen R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans - some just children - to systematic sexual abuse.
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals a commitment to the military alliance even as the federal Liberals resist calls to boost defence spending to two per cent of GDP.
INVESTIGATION | OPP officer contributed to Toronto's notorious tow truck industry, court hears
A decorated OPP officer became part of the problem of the GTA’s troubled tow truck industry when he played favourites and sent more than half a million dollars in tows to a tow truck company also featured in a reality TV show, according to a Superior Court justice.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hospital stabbing victim randomly attacked with screwdriver, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
2 arrested following heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon police say an investigation is ongoing, amidst a large police presence on Avenue J South between 21st and 22nd Street West.
-
Sask. RCMP: Woman killed in crash near Rosetown
A woman is dead following a crash east of Rosetown.
Winnipeg
-
Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police
Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.
-
Missing girl with specialized medical needs last seen in Assiniboine Park
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing girl who has specialized medical needs last seen in Assiniboine Park.
-
Visitation restrictions relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilities
The province is changing visitation principles in care homes, clinics, and other care settings to reflect lower COVID-19 transmission rates.
Calgary
-
Family of Terry Blanchette, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette ‘disappointed’ in parole eligibility change
A woman related to two Alberta murder victims is speaking out in the wake of a decision that transformed the parole eligibility for Canada’s multiple killers.
-
Opioid deaths drop in Alberta, provincial data indicates
The Alberta government says it is "cautiously optimistic" about new numbers on the province's opioid-related overdose deaths released this week.
-
'Absolute carnage': Thunderstorm damages buildings, topples trees outside Calgary
A severe thunderstorm only lasted about 10 minutes, but Nathan Canning says that was enough time to blow the entire roof off his Quonset barn and cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to his Langdon property.
Edmonton
-
Guilty verdict for man who killed 1-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan
Damien Christopher Starrett was found guilty of killing his one-year-old son Ares Starrett and assaulting another child in a Fort Saskatchewan home on Nov. 23, 2019.
-
Family, friends continue to search for 13-year-old Edmonton girl
The search for the 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Edmonton last Friday continued on Wednesday.
-
'It’s too pretty to be covered up': Local company cleans vandalism off Talus Dome
The silver balls, located on Whitemud Drive near Quesnell Bridge, appeared to have been vandalized with yellow graffiti.
Toronto
-
This Ontario city just became the largest in the province to officially pay all employees a living wage
This Ontario city is the largest to be designated an official Living Wage Employer to date.
-
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
-
Two suspects arrested in murder of Hamilton man who was shot and thrown from vehicle
Hamilton police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was shot and then thrown from a vehicle back in March.
Ottawa
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor
Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe is running to become the next mayor of Ottawa.
-
Ottawa ice cream shop closing on Canada Day over oppression of Indigenous peoples
"We choose not to celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression and genocide of Indigenous peoples of this land," Moo Shu Ice Cream said in a social media post.
Vancouver
-
Lytton, B.C., still under evacuation order one year after fire
What was once a village is now a fire-scarred wasteland that is uninhabitable. It's been a year since a devastating fire tore through Lytton, B.C., and even now, most of the community is under evacuation order.
-
Assault victim dies of injuries, becoming Vancouver's 7th homicide of the year
A 56-year-old man is dead and a 61-year-old man has been arrested in Vancouver's seventh homicide of the year.
-
Investigators still on scene after deadly bank robbery on Vancouver Island
Saanich police set up a command centre Wednesday morning at the scene of Tuesday’s deadly shootout following a bank robbery.
Montreal
-
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
-
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
-
Montreal woman sentenced to jail time in U.S. for wildlife trafficking
A 27-year-old Montreal woman has been sentenced in New York State following her conviction of 'trafficking in protected wildlife,' according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Vancouver Island
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
-
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
Atlantic
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
-
Eskasoni residents divided about new liquor store coming to community
Eskasoni First Nation on Cape Breton Island is about to get its first licensed liquor store, however, opinions in the community are split about whether it's a wise move.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls following collision
A motor vehicle collision has closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
-
Suspect charged in connection with two break and enters, Sault police say
A 37-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges related to two break and enters from March following a police investigation.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Kitchener crash
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
End of year prank results in multiple school evacuations in Stratford
Two Grade 12 students from Stratford District Secondary School (SDSS) have been referred to a community program instead of facing charges after setting off a commercial smoke bomb and placing it inside a garbage can at the school.