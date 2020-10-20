REGINA -- Some commuters experienced slippery conditions Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear the roads.

Mayor Michael Fougere said the city sent out four sanders at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, adding this was an earlier-than-normal snowfall.

Regina police were also attending to collisions this morning during the snowy conditions.

As of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 12 collisions since 7 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

Of the 12 collisions, there were two crashes that resulted in injury. The other ten crashes resulted in property damage only.