Advertisement
Regina police respond to collisions during snowy Tuesday morning
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 12:13PM CST
Traffic moved slower than normal Tuesday morning after the Regina experienced its first snowfall. (CTV News)
REGINA -- Some commuters experienced slippery conditions Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear the roads.
Mayor Michael Fougere said the city sent out four sanders at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, adding this was an earlier-than-normal snowfall.
Regina police were also attending to collisions this morning during the snowy conditions.
As of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 12 collisions since 7 a.m., according to a spokesperson.
Of the 12 collisions, there were two crashes that resulted in injury. The other ten crashes resulted in property damage only.
RELATED IMAGES