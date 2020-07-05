REGINA -- Regina police are investigating a rollover incident that occurred early Sunday morning at the east Arcola Avenue off-ramp from the Ring Road.

Police said in a news release today that a semi and trailer flipped on its side at the ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Early stages of the investigation indicate the semi was northbound on Ring Road and taking the Arcola East exit when it flipped, police said. The driver tried to negotiate the turn on to Arcola Avenue.

Police said there were three people in the semi. One occupant was transported to hospital after suffering what is believed to be minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

It is notifying drivers that traffic will be restricted to one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on Arcola Avenue East until the investigation is complete and roadway is cleared.

Anyone who has information to assist police may contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.