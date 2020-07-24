Advertisement
Regina police seek information in aggravated assault case
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 4:20PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina police are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding an incident that occurred early Friday morning.
According to a news release, police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Queen St. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived moments later everyone except for the victim was gone. This mans face and left eye was injured, and police believe he was assaulted with a pellet gun. Police have no been able to identify any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.